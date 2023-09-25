China issues net $82 bln in special local government bonds in August

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 600.7 billion yuan ($82.19 billion) in special bonds in August, official data showed on Tuesday.

Net local government debt issuance in August reached 714.3 billion yuan, the finance ministry said.

($1 = 7.3089 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

