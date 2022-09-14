China issues more export quotas for clean marine fuel - trade

Contributor
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

China has issued a fourth batch of export quotas for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) of 2.75 million tonnes, taking the total allotments so far this year to 15 million tonnes, three trading sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China has issued a fourth batch of export quotas for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) of 2.75 million tonnes, taking the total allotments so far this year to 15 million tonnes, three trading sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

At 15 million tonnes, the issues already exceeded the total amount for 2021 by a quarter.

The new issues were granted to China National Petroleum Corp, China Petrochemical Corp or Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), Sinochem Group and private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, the sources said.

Between January and July, China's bonded bunker sales - which largely captured the volume of VLSFO exports - reached 11.84 million tonnes, down 1.1% on the year, weighed down by the country's slowing merchandise trade and as COVID-19 restrictions curbed port operations.

Domestic production of VLSFO, which has a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, is set to hit a record of more than 15 million tonnes this year, as China aims to grow its own marine fuel hubs that rival Singapore, the world's largest bunker centre.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters