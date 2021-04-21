China issues guidelines on cutting corn, soymeal in pig, poultry feed
Adds detail
BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry published guidelines on Wednesday for the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, in a move that could reshape the trade flows of grains into the country.
The move follows a surge in imports of corn by China last year as it faced a growing deficit of the grain, used largely in animal feed.
The aim of the guidelines is to improve the usage of available raw materials and create a new formula that better suits China's conditions, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.
It said wheat, rice, cassava, rice bran, barley and sorghum were all suitable alternatives for corn, while rapeseed meal, cottonseed meal, peanut meal, sunflower meal, distillers dried grains, palm meal, flaxmeal, sesame meal and corn processing byproducts were good options to replace soymeal.
It also provided some suggested feed formulations depending on the region of the country.
Those included reducing corn by at least 15% in pig diets in Northeast China by using rice and rice bran, or using sorghum, cassava flour, rice bran meal and barley to replace corn in pig feed in southern China.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Brazilian buyout firm IG4 Capital bids $916 mln to become large shareholder in Chilean miner SQM -sources
- More than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
- France set to import large cargo of Romanian wheat
- Australia's Orocobre and Galaxy to merge to form world's fifth-largest lithium company