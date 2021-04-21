Commodities

China issues guidelines on cutting corn, soymeal in pig, poultry feed

Dominique Patton Reuters
China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published guidelines on Wednesday for the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, including recommendations for alternatives.

The move follows a surge in imports of corn by China last year amid a growing deficit of the grain, used largely in animal feed.

