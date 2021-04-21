China issues guidelines on cutting corn, soymeal in pig, poultry feed

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published guidelines on Wednesday for the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and poultry feed, including recommendations for alternatives.

The move follows a surge in imports of corn by China last year amid a growing deficit of the grain, used largely in animal feed.

