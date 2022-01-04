China issues first batch 2022 refined fuel, LSFO export quotas - sources

China has issued 13 million tonnes of refined fuel export quotas under the first batch for 2022, three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

China also issued first batch 2022 low-sulphur fuel oil export quotas of 6.5 million tonnes, the sources added.

