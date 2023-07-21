News & Insights

China issues draft to ease rules on foreign investment in asset management firms

July 21, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China's National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) on Friday issued a draft on easing rules on foreign investment in asset management businesses as part of efforts to attract overseas investors.

Among rules the NFRA is soliciting public opinion on until Aug. 21 is the proposed removal of restrictions barring overseas non-financial institutions from investing in financial asset management firms.

The draft rules also call for abolishing the total asset requirement for overseas financial institutions wanting to invest in financial asset management firms.

Multinationals would also be allowed to directly initiate the establishment of foreign-funded financial companies under the draft rules.

