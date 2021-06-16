China issues draft rules to regulate behaviour of major shareholders of banks, insurers

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Thursday published draft rules to regulate behaviour of major shareholders of banks and insurers.

The rules are aimed at improving corporate governance, and protecting legal interest of financial institutions and their related parties, the China Banking & Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

