China issues draft rules to manage issuance of companies' foreign debts

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's state planner has issued draft rules to manage the issuance of medium and long-term foreign debt by Chinese companies, it said in a statement on Friday.

The rules aim to improve the effectiveness of foreign capital usage, to curb foreign debt risks, and support the development of the real economy, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

