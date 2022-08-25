China issues draft rules to improve resources supply capabilities

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Thursday issued draft rules to improve the supply capabilities of key resources including lithium, nickel, cobalt and platinum.

China will accelerate research and development of new types of batteries including sodium-ion batteries and hydrogen energy storage batteries, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.