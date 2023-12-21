News & Insights

China issues draft rules for online game management

December 21, 2023 — 11:11 pm EST

Beijing newsroom, Qiaoyi Li, Josh Ye for Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China on Friday unveiled new draft rules for online video games, imposing strict rules on players' spending as Beijing continues to tighten regulations for the sector.

Online games need to set spending limits and ban daily login rewards, according to the draft rules released by the National Press and Publication Administration on Friday.

The draft rules also proposed banning large tips for rewards to player who livestream their games and prohibits online games from offering probability-based luck draw features to minors.

Online game approvals are required to be processed by regulators within 60 days, according to the draft, adding that game publishers are required to store servers within China.

The administration is seeking public comment on the rules through Jan. 22, 2024.

