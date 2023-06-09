China issues draft guidelines to punish cyber violence

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China has issued draft guidelines to punish cyber violence, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Friday.

The guidelines targets behaviours such as the spread of online rumours, insults and personal information, and perpetrators could be punished under criminal law, it said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

