News & Insights

China issues draft guidelines to punish cyber violence

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

June 09, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China has issued draft guidelines to punish cyber violence, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Friday.

The guidelines targets behaviours such as the spread of online rumours, insults and personal information, and perpetrators could be punished under criminal law, it said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.