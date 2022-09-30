China issues crude oil import quotas for private refiners -sources

Adds detail, paragraphs 3,4

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China has issued at least 2.89 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a third round of allotments for 2022, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The new allowances bring China's total non-state import quotas to 164.61 million tonnes this year, comparing to 162.25 million tonnes during the same period in 2021.

Seven refiners were granted quotas led by Tianhong Chemical and Lanqiao Petrochemical at 660,000 and 450,000 tonnes, respectively.

Dongying Yatong Petrochemical, Dongying Lianhe Petrochemical, Shandong Kenli Petrochemical, Dongying Haike Ruilin Chemical and Dongying Hualian Petroleum & Chemical also received quotas.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.