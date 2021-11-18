China issues anti-monopoly guidelines for active pharmaceutical ingredients

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China state council's anti-monopoly committee has issued guidelines covering active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The guidelines were published on Thursday in the website of State Administration of Market Regulation.

