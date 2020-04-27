China issues additional special bond quotas to three provinces -sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry has given three provinces additional advanced quotas for the issuance of local government special bonds, five sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The southeastern province of Jiangxi is already in discussions with underwriters and is preparing to issue special bonds worth 51 billion yuan ($7.20 billion) on May 26, one source familiar with the province's plans told Reuters.

The eastern province of Jiangsu plans to issue 52.9 billion yuan worth of special bonds on May 28, and northern Shandong province is also preparing to issue bonds, the sources said Tuesday on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with media.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, the Ministry of Finance said official statements would appear on its website.

The provinces' new issuance plans come after the finance ministry said on April 20 that it planned to issue an additional 1 trillion yuan in advanced quotas for special bonds, which are used by local governments to fund major infrastructure projects.

China usually sets its yearly quotas for local government bond issuance at its annual parliamentary meeting, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has infected 82,836 people in the mainland and killed more than 4,600, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.0832 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xiangming Hou in Beijing, and Fang Wu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

