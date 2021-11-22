China issues 541.1 bln yuan of net local govt special bonds in Oct

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China finance ministry said on Tuesday that 541.1 billion yuan ($84.75 billion) of net new local government special bonds had been issued in October.

October local government debt issuance was at 876.1 billion yuan, it said.

($1 = 6.3850 Chinese yuan)

