China issues 529.9 bln yuan in special local govt bonds in March

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 529.9 billion yuan ($76.44 billion) in special bonds in March, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, quickening from the previous month's issuance amid efforts to bolster economic growth.

In February, local governments issued a net 335.7 billion yuan in special bonds, earlier official data showed.

The special bond issuance for the first three months was 1.36 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

The government plans to increase funding for infrastructure projects with 3.8 trillion yuan in special local government bonds this year, up from last year's 3.65 trillion yuan.

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumers out of crippling pandemic disruptions, although headwinds persist and the recovery remains uneven.

($1 = 6.9323 Chinese yuan)

