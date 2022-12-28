China issues 45.5 bln yuan in special local govt bonds in Nov

December 28, 2022 — 09:26 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 45.5 billion yuan ($6.52 billion) in special bonds in November, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Local governments issued a net 4.03 trillion yuan in special bonds in January-November, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.9771 Chinese yuan renminbi)

