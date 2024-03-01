News & Insights

China issues 2024 minimum purchase price for rice

March 01, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's state planner issued minimum purchase prices for some kinds of rice on Friday, raising the purchase price for early indica rice from a year ago while keeping others unchanged.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Friday the price for 2024 early indica rice would be set at 127 yuan ($17.64) per 50 kilograms, mid-late indica rice at 129 yuan and japonica rice at 131 yuan for the same volume.

That works out at a minimum purchase price of 2,540 yuan ($352.81), 2,580 yuan and 2,620 yuan per metric ton, respectively.

The maximum volume of rice to be purchased at those prices was unchanged from last year at a total of 50 million metric tons, with the limit for indica rice at 20 million and that for japonica rice at 30 million.

