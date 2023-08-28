News & Insights

China issues 196.3 bln yuan in special local government bonds in July

August 28, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 196.3 billion yuan ($26.94 billion) in special bonds in July, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The governments issued a net 2.497 trillion yuan in special bonds in the first seven months of the year, according to data from the ministry.

($1 = 7.2864 Chinese yuan renminbi)

