China issues 17.06 mln T oil products export quotas to state-run firms - consultancies

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

January 02, 2023 — 09:55 pm EST

Written by Chen Aizhu, Muyu Xu, Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China has released 17.06 million tonnes of oil products export quotas to state-run firms under the first batch of 2023 quotas, according to two Chinese commodities consultancies on Tuesday.

The quotas were issued to state-run Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp, China National Offshore Oil Company and Sinochem Group, consultancy JLC and Longzhong reported.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Muyu Xu and Trixie Yap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.