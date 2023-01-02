China issues 17.06 mln T oil products export quotas to state-run firms - consultancies

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China has released 17.06 million tonnes of oil products export quotas to state-run firms under the first batch of 2023 quotas, according to two Chinese commodities consultancies on Tuesday.

The quotas were issued to state-run Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corp, China National Offshore Oil Company and Sinochem Group, consultancy JLC and Longzhong reported.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Muyu Xu and Trixie Yap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

