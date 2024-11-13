China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Approves Key Resolutions

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. successfully held its Extraordinary General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including revisions to key agreements and the appointment of auditors, were approved by shareholders. The meeting, which saw a 75.5% turnout of voting shares, was conducted in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans and governance.

