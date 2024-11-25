News & Insights

Stocks

China Isotope & Radiation Announces Director Resignation

November 25, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced the resignation of Mr. Fan Guomin as an executive director, effective November 21, 2024, due to work adjustments. During his tenure, Mr. Fan significantly contributed to the company’s strategic implementation and development. The Board expressed gratitude for his leadership in enhancing operational excellence.

For further insights into HK:1763 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.