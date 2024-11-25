China Isotope & Radiation Announces Director Resignation

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced the resignation of Mr. Fan Guomin as an executive director, effective November 21, 2024, due to work adjustments. During his tenure, Mr. Fan significantly contributed to the company’s strategic implementation and development. The Board expressed gratitude for his leadership in enhancing operational excellence.

