China Isotope Advances with New Tech Park Investment

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has entered into a significant Investment Cooperation Agreement on May 25, 2024, involving multiple subsidiaries of CNNC. The agreement outlines the development of a new technological park, with the company committing RMB 90 million and securing 5,000 square meters of space for scientific, office, and residential use upon project completion. The transaction falls within reporting requirements but does not necessitate independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:1763 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.