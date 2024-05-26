News & Insights

China Isotope Advances with New Tech Park Investment

May 26, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has entered into a significant Investment Cooperation Agreement on May 25, 2024, involving multiple subsidiaries of CNNC. The agreement outlines the development of a new technological park, with the company committing RMB 90 million and securing 5,000 square meters of space for scientific, office, and residential use upon project completion. The transaction falls within reporting requirements but does not necessitate independent shareholder approval.

