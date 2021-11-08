Markets

China Is Hoarding Dollars

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
China Is Hoarding Dollars

China has banked an inordinate amount of U.S. dollars in the last couple of months as trade surpluses and inflows flow into its bond market. The Chinese trade surplus through September was about $100 billion larger than its 5 year average preceding the pandemic. This current account will provide a buffer against any foreign debt problems regardless of any economic situations China faces this year. The current account surplus could allow China to deleverage its corporate debt market, particularly in real estate, which has faced a difficult bond market. China’s dollar holdings have allowed the yuan to appreciate like other emerging market currencies, such as in Russia and Columbia. Holding greenbacks is a bet on a growing U.S. Economy, and could help China hedge their slower growth.

FINSUM: The large current surplus could mean myriad things for China, but it could also just be another symptom of the global economic disruption due to Covid-19.

  • China
  • Dollars
  • bonds
  • yuan

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

      See more videos

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Markets

      Explore

      Most Popular