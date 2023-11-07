News & Insights

China is expected to achieve 5% full-year growth target -c.bank governor

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

November 07, 2023 — 08:54 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China is expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5% smoothly, central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, said at the Financial Street Forum on Wednesday, state media reported.

China's economic growth momentum improved recently, with production and consumption recovering steadily and employment and consumer prices remaining stable overall, the Securities Times reported.

