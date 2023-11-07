China is expected to achieve 5% full-year growth target -c.bank governor

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China is expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5% smoothly, central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, said at the Financial Street Forum on Wednesday, state media reported.

China's economic growth momentum improved recently, with production and consumption recovering steadily and employment and consumer prices remaining stable overall, the Securities Times reported.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

