China iron ore stocks to hit 7-year low as demand beats expectations

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Higher-than-expected steel production in China this year is boosting consumption of iron ore, eroding domestic stocks of the raw material and lifting imports above previous years, analysts said.

China's portside iron ore stocks are set to end the year at the lowest level since 2016, according to forecasts from eight Chinese analysts, while imports in the world's largest consumer will reach the highest since 2020.

Strong iron ore demand despite a downturn in the steel-hungry property sector comes as the government appears increasingly unlikely to continue a two-year policy to cap the growth in steel production.

China has not allowed its steel output to grow in the past two years in order to curb carbon emissions, but this year Beijing has not yet issued a similar .

Daily hot metal output averaged 2.44 million metric tons between June and August, 6% higher than the same period in 2022, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

More hot metal, a steel precursor, is being made because less steel scrap is available for making steel due to the property downturn.

Mills also need to maintain cashflow despite weaker downstream demand, and exports are healthy, said analysts.

Portside inventories SH-TOT-IRONINV slid to 105.2 million tons as of Oct. 13, down nearly 20% year-on-year, and the lowest level since October 2016, data from consultancy Steelhome showed.

"Such a low-level of inventory is partly a result of higher demand, as reflected in more steel output," said Shan Peng, an analyst at trading firm Grand Resource Group.

Mills were also keeping stocks low in anticipation of a government order to cap production, he said.

Inventories of iron ore at major Chinese ports will likely hover around 120 million tons at the end of 2023, said eight analysts and two steel producers, supporting prices.

Analysts had earlier expected year-end inventories of 160 million tons, lowering their forecasts in the third quarter to 140 million tons.

Iron ore prices will end the year at between $105 and $115 a metric ton, said the analysts, higher than second quarter estimates of between $90 and $100.

The higher prices will benefit top miners such as Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP BHP.AX, offsetting lower profits recorded in the first half.

The low stocks are also encouraging imports by some large traders, Mysteel analysts said in a report on Oct. 12.

China's iron ore imports from January to September are already up 6.7% on the year to a record 876.65 million tons, customs data shows.

Imports for the full year are set to rise for the first time in three years, and by as much as 5.4% to 1.16 billion tons, Reuters has reported.

China's portside iron ore inventory at the lowest level since October 2016 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Fh4RqP

Import margins of PB fines and PB lump from 2019 to 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/48Rni2z

Daily average hot metal output from 2019 to 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3QjYIjO

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; editing by Robert Birsel)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.