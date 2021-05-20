China iron ore, steel lead metals selloff on fears of price curbs

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore and steel futures led a selloff across the nation's metals complex on Thursday after the government sought stricter oversight of commodity markets to curb exorbitant prices, sparking a broad-based correction.

September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 shed as much as 9% to 1,102 yuan ($171.16) a tonne. Dalian's most-active contract hit a record high of 1,358 yuan on May 12.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded June iron ore contract fell as much as 6.8% to $192.15 a tonne. It touched a record peak of $233.75 on May 12.

China, the world's biggest producer of steel products, has sharply increased consumption of iron ore and other steel ingredients while ramping up output for use in producing home appliances and construction materials, amid robust demand spurred by global stimulus measures.

That propelled prices to record peaks this month, with spot iron ore soaring beyond $200 a tonne.

On Wednesday, China's cabinet vowed to strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" price increases and prevent them being passed on to consumers.

"Commodity prices have come under pressure overnight amidst the broader risk-off sentiment and as China's State Council warned about commodity prices," said Tapas Strickland, Sydney-based economist for National Australia Bank.

"Still, the pullback in commodity prices overnight needs to be seen in the context of the sharp run-up this year."

Richard Lu, senior analyst at commodity consultant CRU Group's Beijing office, said the skyrocketing steel prices "will frighten some consumers at some point."

But he said steel margins "remain good on average", which will encourage Chinese mills to continue operating intensively unless further restrictions are rolled out.

Construction steel rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 both slid 8% to hit the lowest since April 13. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 4.7%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 tumbled by the day's downside limit of 8%, while coke DCJcv1 lost 7.5%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.