China iron ore marks 7th weekly gain on brisk demand

MANILA, June 19 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures booked their seventh straight weekly gain on Friday, despite another volatile session, as spot prices stayed near 10-month highs supported by strong demand for the steelmaking raw material.

Iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 closed up 0.1% at 768 yuan ($108.55) a tonne, and rose 0.7% this week. The most-traded contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.2% to $100.27 in afternoon trade.

The Chinese benchmark contract has gained 34% this year, buoyed by falling port iron ore stockpiles in top consumer China, and brisk demand underpinned by Beijing's infrastructure development push to support the economy.

Iron ore inventories at China's 45 major ports fell for the ninth consecutive week over June 12-18 to about 106 million tonnes, according to consultancy Mysteel's latest survey.

Citing data from 46 Chinese ports, SteelHome consultancy reported a slight rebound in stockpiles this week, although the level still hovers near the lowest since October 2016.

Nevertheless, iron ore's rally appeared to be losing steam, with the seasonal weakness in domestic steel demand, as the rainy season in southern regions is set to slow construction activity, and the latest coronavirus outbreak fanning caution.

While a Chinese medical expert has assured that Beijing has brought its latest outbreak under control, a case in northern Tianjin city, home to some steel mills, has been reported.

"A lockdown in Tianjin could cause a significant pullback in iron ore prices," analysts at SP Angel said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.8%.

* Stainless steel SHSScv1 jumped 4% on market chatter about a plant maintenance shutdown in southern China in July that is expected to reduce supply.

* Coking coal DJMcv1 gained 0.3%, while coke DCJcv1 advanced 1.3%.

($1 = 7.0750 yuan)

China iron ore port inventoryhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hJtZJK

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

