China iron ore imports rise 7.3% on year in January-February

Jan-Feb iron ore imports at 194 mln T vs 181.1 mln T yr prior

Steel products exports up 49% y/y in Jan-Feb

Adds analyst comments, steel export data, bullet points

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in the first two months of 2023 grew 7.3% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buyers anticipated higher domestic steel demand in after the government lifted tough COVID-19 containment measures.

China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, brought in 194 million tonnes of the steel-making ingredient in January and February, compared with 181.1 million tonnes over the same period in 2022, showed data from the General Administration of Customs.

China releases combined data for January and February to account for distortion created by the irregular timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Jan. 21 this year.

Refinitiv data showed 192.26 mln tonnes of iron ore from top iron ore suppliers Australia and Brazil was due to arrive in China in January-February.

Miners shipped more volume to China due to lacklustre demand in other markets, said a Beijing-based analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The year-on-year rise is in line with our expectations. Some miners shipped more volume (of iron ore) in mid-to-late December to catch up with annual targets, and this seemed to have been well reflected in the import numbers for January-February," said Shanghai-based senior analyst Pei Hao at brokerage FIS.

"The March import volume may be lower than the January-February average, but a year-on-year increase is also expected," Pei said.

China's exports of steel products grew 49% to 12.19 million tonnes in the first two months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the data also showed.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.