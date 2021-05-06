US Markets

China iron ore imports dip in April on shipping disruptions

Contributors
Muyu Xu Reuters
Min Zhang Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's iron ore imports fell 3.5% in April from a month earlier, official customs data showed on Friday, as shipments from major suppliers were disrupted by inclement weather.

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports fell 3.5% in April from a month earlier, official customs data showed on Friday, as shipments from major suppliers were disrupted by inclement weather.

Arrival volumes of the steelmaking ingredient stood at 98.57 million tonnes last month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

That compared with imports of 102.11 million tonnes in March and 95.71 million tonnes in April 2020.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Min Zhang and Shivani Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular