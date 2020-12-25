China iron ore futures turn higher, coke rises in resilient market

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures prices recovered from early losses on Friday to end higher while coking coal and coke both closed up more than 3%, buoyed by resilient demand at steel mills despite signs of easier momentum for key construction products.

Steel product inventories in China, both held by traders and by mills, dropped for a 10th consecutive week and were down 3% from a week earlier at 13.07 million tonnes as of Dec. 24, data from the consultancy Mysteel showed.

Capacity utilisation rates at 247 blast furnaces across China jumped to 91.87% this week, the highest since Dec. 4, according to Mysteel.

The most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for May delivery, ended up 2.0% at 1,063 yuan ($162.98) per tonne but were down 1.0% for the week, after six straight weeks of gains.

Spot 62% iron ore prices inched $0.5 higher to $166.5 per tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 rose 3.5% to 1,689 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 closed up 3.9% at 2,851 yuan a tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fought their way off their early lows, with construction rebar SRBcv1 inching up 0.8% to 4,341 yuan a tonne by the close.

Hot rolled coil SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, had slipped 0.8% to 4,589 yuan a tonne at the close. It was down as much as 3.3% during the session.

"Affected by the pandemic situation and adjustments after profit-taking from the recent surge, ferrous prices had retreated significantly," Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that overall fundamentals remained relatively positive.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for February delivery, rose 2.3% to 13,690 yuan per tonne.

* China's treasury bond issuance in 2021 will be similar to this year's, if no special anti-virus bonds are sold, two sources briefed on the government's plans said, suggesting a tighter fiscal policy since more bonds are due to mature next year.

($1 = 6.5272 Chinese yuan renminbi)

