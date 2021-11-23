China iron ore futures surge on hopes of resuming steel production

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's benchmark iron ore futures surged on Tuesday, hitting their 10% daily trading limit in morning session, as steelmakers are set to resume production after rigorous controls in the past few months following government orders.

Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore futures surged on Tuesday, hitting their 10% daily trading limit in morning session, as steelmakers are set to resume production after rigorous controls in the past few months following government orders.

"The supply-side of iron ore has not changed much recently, but more mills are planning to increase output next month," a Beijing-based trader said.

Another Shandong-based iron ore trader said the market is trading on expectation of rising steel production in December.

China had successfully controlled its January-October crude steel production at lower levels than the same period in 2020 after a raft of strict curbs and sluggish downstream demand, leaving room for steel firms to raise output for the rest of the year on a monthly basis.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for January delivery, soared as much as 9.9% in the morning session, the biggest percentage gain since Sept.30. They ended up 7.8% at 587 yuan ($91.96) per tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-IRNOR62 rose $4 to $95.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Other steelmaking ingredients also increased. Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 jumped 2.8% to 1,919 yuan a tonne at close and coke prices DCJcv1 were up 1% to 2,881 yuan per tonne.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 leaped 2.9% earlier during the session but stepped back and dipped 0.1% to 4,315 yuan a tonne when market closed.

Hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, inched 0.6% lower to 4,423 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 rose 1.6% to 17,310 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3831 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More