China iron ore futures jump to 8-month high on improving consumption

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China advanced more than 3% on Wednesday, hitting their highest in eight months, as trading resumed after the Tomb Sweeping Festival holidays.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for September delivery, rose 3.3% to 937 yuan ($147.16) a tonne, the highest since Aug. 5, 2021, as demand at steel producers recovers from pandemic disruptions.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, stood at $159.5 a tonne on April 2.

"Currently, the sluggish property market in China has dented steel and iron ore consumption... but iron ore destocking has started," analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

Portside iron ore inventories in China were at 155.6 million tonnes in the week ended April 1, down by 4 million tonnes from a week earlier and 3.3% from the peak in mid-February, according to SteelHome.

With expectations that China will stabilise its economy and stimulate the real estate sector, iron ore demand is seen to be rising, the Huatai analysts said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian bourse also gained. Coking coal DJMcv1, for May delivery, inched up 0.6% to 3,238 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 leapt 2.2% to 4,053 yuan per tonne.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1, for October delivery, increased 0.5% to 5,136 yuan a tonne.

"Downstream demand (of steel rebar) has been postponed due to the pandemic," SinoSteel Futures said in a note, adding that consumption would recover amid relatively easy credit.

Hot-rolled coils futures SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, were up 0.2% at 5,286 yuan a tonne.

The May contract of Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1 jumped 1.4% to 20,530 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.3671 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

