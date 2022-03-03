China iron ore futures eye near 20% weekly gain amid Ukraine crisis

By Min Zhang and Enrico Dela Cruz

BEIJING/MANILA, March 4 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China surged more than 5% on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly jump in over two years on supply disruption fears amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for May delivery, rose for the fifth straight session and gained as much as 5.7% to 836 yuan ($132.28) per tonne in early session.

For this week, the benchmark iron ore futures are on track to rise 19%, recovering from the losses since Feb.11 since regulators stepped up measures to rein in the raw material prices.

"Ukraine and Russia are important exporters for iron ingredient in the world... uncertainties lie in how long the conflict will last," GF Futures analysts wrote in a note, adding that iron ore prices are expected to fluctuate in the near term.

Spot 62% iron ore SH-CCN-IRNOR62 for delivery to China gained $6.5 to $154 a tonne on Thursday, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian bourse also increased, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke prices DCJcv1 both up 1.5% to 2,870 yuan and 3,576 yuan a tonne, respectively, as of 0330 GMT.

Stainless steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SHSScv1, for April delivery, soared 4.8% to 18,790 yuan per tonne, tracking a 3.8% increase in its raw material nickel prices SNIcv1 as its supply was disrupted following crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is the world's major nickel supplier.

Construction steel rebar SRBcv1 inched up 0.02% to 4,887 yuan a tonne, and hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 used in the manufacturing sector dipped 0.1% to 5,207 yuan per tonne.

Credit Suisse sees global steel demand seasonally will push higher in to the second quarter on geopolitical events and raw material and energy inflation.

($1 = 6.3200 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

