China Investments Subsidiary Strikes Leaseback Deal

China Investments Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Greengold Leasing, has entered into finance leases as the lessor with an unnamed lessee, transferring ownership of assets worth approximately RMB 40 million in exchange for leaseback over an 8-year term. This transaction is consistent with the company’s previous announcements and falls under the reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules due to its size. The deal, which is funded through internal resources or external banking facilities, reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvering within the regulatory framework.

