China Investments Enters Strategic Finance Lease Agreement

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.
China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has initiated finance leases valued at approximately HK$116 million, acquiring ownership of assets to lease them back to the original owner for five years. This transaction is deemed discloseable under listing rules, reflecting a strategic move within a competitive interest rate environment. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it highlights the company’s resource management and financial strategy.
