China Investments Enters Strategic Finance Lease Agreement

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has entered a finance lease agreement valued at RMB35 million to acquire and lease back assets. This transaction, considered discloseable under listing rules, involves a 5-year lease period with total payments of approximately RMB41.6 million, including principal and interest. The deal underscores the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and utilization of internal and external funding resources.

