China Investments Enters Finance Lease Agreement

October 24, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

China Investments Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Greengold Leasing, has entered into a finance lease agreement valued at approximately HK$54.9 million. This transaction involves acquiring assets to be leased to a third party and is categorized as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. The acquisition will be funded through the company’s internal resources and external banking facilities.

