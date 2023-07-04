China Investment sells some shares in Teck Resources

July 4 (Reuters) - China investment corporation (CIC) said on Tuesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fullbloom Investment Corporation, sold some of its shares in Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO.

The company sold 3,000 Class B subordinate voting shares for gross proceeds of nearly C$169,000 ($127,720.68) at about C$56.30 apiece, CIC said.

CIC said the transaction was undertaken to adjust its portfolio.

Fullbloom now holds 50.8 million of Class B shares of Teck, or about 9.895% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares.

($1 = 1.3232 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.