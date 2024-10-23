China Investment Development’s Share Placement Lapses

China Investment Development Limited (HK:0204) has released an update.

China Investment Development Limited announced that the agreement for placing new shares under a general mandate has lapsed due to unmet conditions by the deadline, but it assures investors that this will not adversely affect its financial position. The company remains open to future fundraising opportunities, contingent on market conditions and strategic developments. Investors are advised to proceed with caution regarding their shares.

