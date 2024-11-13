China Investment Development to Rebrand as Alliance International

China Investment Development Limited (HK:0204) has released an update.

China Investment Development Limited is set to rebrand itself as Alliance International Holdings Limited, aiming to create a fresh corporate image that aligns with its business growth aspirations. The name change, pending shareholder approval and registration in Bermuda, will not affect current shareholder rights or the company’s financial operations. Upon approval, the company will also adopt a new logo and update its stock short names on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

