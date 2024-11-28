China Investment Development Projects Loss Amid Market Volatility

China Investment Development Limited (HK:0204) has released an update.

China Investment Development Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of approximately HK$10.60 million for the six months ending September 2024, contrasting with a profit of HK$20.36 million in the same period last year. This downturn is primarily attributed to a fair value loss of financial assets. Investors are advised to exercise caution as actual results may vary upon finalization of the financial statements.

