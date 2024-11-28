News & Insights

China Investment Development Projects Loss Amid Market Volatility

November 28, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

China Investment Development Limited (HK:0204) has released an update.

China Investment Development Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of approximately HK$10.60 million for the six months ending September 2024, contrasting with a profit of HK$20.36 million in the same period last year. This downturn is primarily attributed to a fair value loss of financial assets. Investors are advised to exercise caution as actual results may vary upon finalization of the financial statements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

