China Investment Development Approves Key Resolution

China Investment Development Limited (HK:0204) has released an update.

China Investment Development Limited successfully passed a resolution at their Special General Meeting on November 28, 2024, approving the Guoxin Agreement and the issuance of Guoxin Consideration Shares. The resolution received unanimous support from shareholders, with all votes cast in favor. This development is a key step for the company in enhancing its financial strategies and shareholder value.

