China Investment and Finance Group Sees Improved Interim Results

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd reported a significant reduction in its net losses for the six months ending September 2024, with losses narrowing to HK$6,966,000 compared to HK$27,695,000 in the previous year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$3,318,000 from HK$2,668,000, despite enduring losses from equity instruments. The firm maintains a stable financial position with net assets valued at HK$151,896,000.

