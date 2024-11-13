News & Insights

China Investment and Finance Group Schedules Key Board Meeting

November 13, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd (HK:1226) has released an update.

China Investment and Finance Group Ltd has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve its interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial for investors and stakeholders keeping an eye on the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

