China investigates Ant Group's IPO approval process - WSJ

April 27 (Reuters) - China is investigating how Ant Group 688688.SS founder Jack Ma got speedy approvals for the company's stock listing last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The central-government investigation, which started early this year, focuses on "regulators who greenlighted the initial public offering, local officials who advocated it and big state firms that stood to gain from it", according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3vmKm4P)

Ma's relationships with these "state stalwarts" are also being examined as part of the investigation, the report said.

China has already imposed a sweeping restructuring on Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants.

The overhaul, directed by China's central bank, subjects Ant to tougher regulatory oversight and capital requirements and requires it to cut links between its hugely popular payments app Alipay and its other businesses.

Ant Group, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.