China introduces simplified regional pricing system for natural gas transportation

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China will simplify freight rates on its natural gas pipeline network by introducing a "one area, one price" system across four broad areas of the country, according to a document released by the state planner on Tuesday.

The reform replaces a system of 20 different inter-provincial natural gas freight rates with one rate for each of the country's north west, north east, central east and south west regions, the notice from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The move is designed to establish a unified freight structure and prevent segmentation of the pipeline system due to having too many different freight rates, the NDRC said.

The new pricing system will take effect from 1 Jan, 2024.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

