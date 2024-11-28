China International Teams Up for Hydrogen Tech Venture

China International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0264) has released an update.
China International Development Corporation Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture with Flex Fuel Hydrogen Development Group Limited to develop a hydrogen injection cleaning system for vehicle engines. This collaboration aims to address air pollution and improve energy efficiency in the PRC, supporting the country’s dual carbon goals. The joint venture will be majority-owned by China International’s subsidiary, Straight Runway Limited.
