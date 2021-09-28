China International Marine to buy Maersk's Denmark and China units for $1.08 bln

Banking

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers 000039.SZ said on Tuesday it would acquire Denmark-based refrigerated containers maker Maersk Container Industry and its entire stake in a unit of Maersk China for about $1.08 billion.

