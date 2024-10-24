News & Insights

China International Marine Containers Schedules 2024 General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H (HK:2039) has released an update.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced the resolution of its board meeting to hold a second extraordinary general meeting in 2024. This meeting, scheduled for November 12th, will include both on-site and online voting to engage shareholders and company officials. The meeting will address key company matters, demonstrating the company’s commitment to governance and shareholder engagement.

